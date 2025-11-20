Radford hosts UNC Wilmington following May’s 22-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-1) at Radford Highlanders (2-4)
Radford, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits Radford after Christian May scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 85-60 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.
The Highlanders have gone 2-0 in home games. Radford allows 81.8 points and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.
UNC Wilmington finished 9-4 on the road and 27-8 overall last season. The Seahawks averaged 79.2 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
