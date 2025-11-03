Radford Highlanders open season at home against the Western Illinois Leathernecks

Western Illinois Leathernecks at Radford Highlanders Radford, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts Western Illinois in the…

Western Illinois Leathernecks at Radford Highlanders

Radford, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts Western Illinois in the season opener.

Radford finished 20-13 overall with a 10-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Highlanders allowed opponents to score 70.1 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

Western Illinois finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Leathernecks averaged 68.7 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.