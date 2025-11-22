Live Radio
Quinton Perkins II scores 20, Mercer defeats Eastern Kentucky 95-83

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 5:51 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Quinton Perkins II’s 20 points helped Mercer defeat Eastern Kentucky 95-83 on Saturday.

Perkins had five assists for the Bears (3-2). Baraka Okojie scored 18 points and added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Zaire Williams went 6 of 13 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Colonels (1-4) were led by Juan Cranford Jr., who recorded 18 points and three steals. Eastern Kentucky also got 12 points from Jackson Holt. Tyler Jackson also had 12 points coming off the bench.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

