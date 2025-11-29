Quinn’s career-high 31 points sends Drake past Georgia Tech 84-74

DESTIN, Fla (AP) — Jalen Quinn scored a career-high 31 points and Okku Federiko scored 20 points and Drake beat…

DESTIN, Fla (AP) — Jalen Quinn scored a career-high 31 points and Okku Federiko scored 20 points and Drake beat Georgia Tech 84-74 on Saturday in the consolation game of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Quinn, who finished 9-of-10 shooting from the foul line, tied a career-high seven assists while Jaehshon Thomas added 10 points to a Drake (5-3) stat sheet that sported 51% shooting (28 of 55) including 42% shooting (8 of 19) from 3-point range.

Akai Fleming scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, Baye Ndongo scored 14 points, and Kam Craft and reserve Lamar Washington each scored 11.

The Bulldogs led the entire second half after posting a 43-40 lead at halftime. Drake took the lead for good when Quinn broke a 40-all tie with the second of two foul shots made.

Drake has won its last two games against the ACC. The Bulldogs defeated Miami (FL), 80-69, in its opening game of the Charleston Classic last year.

Up Next

Drake hosts Western Illinois on Tuesday. Georgia Tech (5-3), which has lost consecutive games, hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday,

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.