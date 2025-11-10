Quinnipiac hosts Yale following Fox’s 24-point outing

Yale Bulldogs (1-0) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1) Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Quinnipiac after Riley…

Yale Bulldogs (1-0) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1)

Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Quinnipiac after Riley Fox scored 24 points in Yale’s 97-68 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

Quinnipiac went 12-2 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Bobcats gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Yale finished 7-6 on the road and 22-8 overall last season. The Bulldogs shot 49.0% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

