Quinnipiac hosts Yale following Fox’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 5:02 AM

Yale Bulldogs (1-0) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1)

Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays Quinnipiac after Riley Fox scored 24 points in Yale’s 97-68 victory against the Navy Midshipmen.

Quinnipiac went 20-13 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Bobcats averaged 73.9 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range last season.

Yale went 22-8 overall with a 7-6 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 5.8 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

