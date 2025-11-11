Quinnipiac hosts Yale following Fox’s 24-point game

Yale Bulldogs (1-0) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1) Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is…

Yale Bulldogs (1-0) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1)

Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays Quinnipiac after Riley Fox scored 24 points in Yale’s 97-68 victory against the Navy Midshipmen.

Quinnipiac went 20-13 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Bobcats averaged 73.9 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range last season.

Yale went 22-8 overall with a 7-6 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 5.8 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.