Quinnipiac hosts Colgate after Ryan’s 22-point game

Colgate Raiders (4-0) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-3)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Colgate after Ella Ryan scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 75-71 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Bobcats have gone 0-2 in home games. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC scoring 62.2 points while shooting 39.1% from the field.

Colgate went 23-10 overall last season while going 10-5 on the road. The Raiders gave up 57.8 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

