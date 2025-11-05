Quinnipiac hosts Cent. Conn. St. following Smith’s 20-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-0) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (0-1) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-0) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (0-1)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Quinnipiac after Darin Smith Jr. scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 117-55 win over the VSU-Johnson Badgers.

Quinnipiac went 20-13 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Bobcats averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 13.6 second-chance points and 3.8 bench points last season.

Cent. Conn. St. went 12-3 on the road and 25-7 overall a season ago. The Blue Devils gave up 62.9 points per game while committing 11.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.