Quinnipiac defeats Stonehill 76-62

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jaden Zimmerman had 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 76-62 victory over Stonehill on Sunday.

Zimmerman shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Bobcats (5-3). Amarri Monroe scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and five steals. Asim Jones went 7 of 15 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points.

The Skyhawks (2-7) were led by Raymond Espinal-Guzman, who recorded 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Stonehill also got 15 points from Hermann Koffi. Davante Hackett also recorded 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

