Quinn leads Drake against Robert Morris after 20-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (0-1) at Drake Bulldogs (1-0)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Robert Morris after Jalen Quinn scored 20 points in Drake’s 77-71 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Drake finished 14-2 at home last season while going 31-4 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 13.5 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

Robert Morris finished 26-9 overall last season while going 8-6 on the road. The Colonials averaged 6.4 steals, 4.5 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

