Quinn leads Drake against Robert Morris after 20-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (0-1) at Drake Bulldogs (1-0)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Robert Morris after Jalen Quinn scored 20 points in Drake’s 77-71 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Drake finished 31-4 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 13.5 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

Robert Morris went 8-6 on the road and 26-9 overall a season ago. The Colonials averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 35.0 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 11.0 on fast breaks.

