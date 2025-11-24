Quinn and La Salle host Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (4-2) at La Salle Explorers (5-1) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Villanova after…

Villanova Wildcats (4-2) at La Salle Explorers (5-1)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Villanova after Joan Quinn scored 20 points in La Salle’s 72-61 win over the American Eagles.

The Explorers have gone 3-0 in home games. La Salle scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-0 on the road. Villanova has a 4-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

La Salle’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Villanova allows. Villanova averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game La Salle allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is shooting 51.5% and averaging 18.2 points for the Explorers. Quinn is averaging 13.3 points.

Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 16.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Denae Carter is averaging 9.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

