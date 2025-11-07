Quel’Ron House scores 18 to lead Southern Illinois over Kansas City 101-78

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Quel’Ron House had 18 points to guide Southern Illinois to a 101-78 victory over Kansas City…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Quel’Ron House had 18 points to guide Southern Illinois to a 101-78 victory over Kansas City on Friday night.

House shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Salukis (2-0). Rolyns Aligbe added 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the floor, adding seven rebounds. Davion Sykes made 7 of 8 shots and scored 14.

The Roos (1-1) were led by Karmello Branch with 18 points. Kansas City also got 14 points from Jayson Petty. CJ Evans had 12 points.

Southern Illinois took the lead with 5:08 left in the first half and did not trail again.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

