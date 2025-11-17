Queliz leads Northeastern against Providence after 22-point performance

Northeastern Huskies (1-3) at Providence Friars (2-1) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits Providence after…

Northeastern Huskies (1-3) at Providence Friars (2-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits Providence after Yirsy Queliz scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 83-65 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

Providence finished 8-7 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Friars averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 1.8 bench points last season.

Northeastern went 3-25 overall a season ago while going 1-14 on the road. The Huskies averaged 49.9 points per game last season, 22.0 in the paint, 10.4 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

