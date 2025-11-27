Queens visits Thomas and Virginia

Queens Royals (3-4) at Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Queens after Malik…

Queens Royals (3-4) at Virginia Cavaliers (5-1)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Queens after Malik Thomas scored 24 points in Virginia’s 80-73 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Cavaliers have gone 4-0 at home. Virginia has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Royals are 0-3 on the road. Queens is fourth in the ASUN scoring 82.4 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Virginia averages 86.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 83.7 Queens allows. Queens scores 15.1 more points per game (82.4) than Virginia gives up to opponents (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thijs De Ridder is shooting 53.4% and averaging 17.5 points for the Cavaliers. Jacari White is averaging 8.7 points.

Chris Ashby is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 14.4 points. Nasir Mann is averaging 14 points and 6.3 rebounds.

