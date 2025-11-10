Queens visits Duquesne after Mann’s 21-point outing

Queens Royals (1-2) at Duquesne Dukes (2-0) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits Duquesne after Nasir Mann…

Queens Royals (1-2) at Duquesne Dukes (2-0)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits Duquesne after Nasir Mann scored 21 points in Queens’ 94-74 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

Duquesne went 13-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dukes averaged 69.1 points per game last season, 29.6 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

Queens finished 12-8 in ASUN play and 9-9 on the road last season. The Royals averaged 76.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.6 last season.

