Queens plays Villanova following Ashby’s 22-point outing

Queens Royals (1-1) at Villanova Wildcats (0-1) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under…

Queens Royals (1-1) at Villanova Wildcats (0-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens faces Villanova after Chris Ashby scored 22 points in Queens’ 87-76 victory against the Lynchburg Hornets.

Villanova finished 21-15 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 5.6 steals, 2.3 blocks and 9.1 turnovers per game last season.

Queens went 20-15 overall with a 9-9 record on the road a season ago. The Royals allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shot 44.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.