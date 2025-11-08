Queens (NC) visits JMU following Barnes-Williams’ 21-point performance

Queens (NC) Royals (2-0) at James Madison Dukes (1-1) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: JMU plays Queens…

Queens (NC) Royals (2-0) at James Madison Dukes (1-1)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU plays Queens (NC) after Ashanti Barnes-Williams scored 21 points in JMU’s 72-57 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

JMU went 16-2 at home last season while going 30-6 overall. The Dukes averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 36.1 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

Queens (NC) went 10-19 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The Royals averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 14.1 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.