Queens (NC) Royals tip off season at home against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Queens (NC) Royals

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) begins the season at home against Gardner-Webb.

Queens (NC) went 10-19 overall last season while going 6-9 at home. The Royals averaged 11.6 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

Gardner-Webb finished 11-18 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 70.7 points per game and shot 41.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

