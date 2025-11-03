Queens (NC) hosts Gardner-Webb for season opener

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Queens (NC) Royals Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) begins the…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Queens (NC) Royals

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) begins the season at home against Gardner-Webb.

Queens (NC) went 10-19 overall last season while going 6-9 at home. The Royals averaged 65.3 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 27.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Gardner-Webb went 11-18 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.