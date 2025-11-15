Queens hosts Sacred Heart following Berman’s 22-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-2) at Queens Royals (1-3) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -4.5;…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-2) at Queens Royals (1-3)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -4.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on Sacred Heart after Yoav Berman scored 22 points in Queens’ 87-81 overtime loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

Queens went 9-5 at home last season while going 20-15 overall. The Royals allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

Sacred Heart finished 15-18 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Pioneers averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 11.9 from the free-throw line and 28.8 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

