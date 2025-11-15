Queens hosts Sacred Heart following Berman’s 22-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-2) at Queens Royals (1-3)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -4.5; over/under is 166.5
BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on Sacred Heart after Yoav Berman scored 22 points in Queens’ 87-81 overtime loss to the Duquesne Dukes.
Queens went 9-5 at home last season while going 20-15 overall. The Royals allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.
Sacred Heart finished 15-18 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Pioneers averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 11.9 from the free-throw line and 28.8 from 3-point range.
