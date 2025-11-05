Queens defeats Lynchburg 87-76

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Ashby scored 22 points as Queens beat Lynchburg 87-76 on Wednesday. Ashby went 7 of…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Ashby scored 22 points as Queens beat Lynchburg 87-76 on Wednesday.

Ashby went 7 of 10 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Royals (1-1). Jordan Watford scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Yoav Berman had 15 points and shot 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Hornets were led by Michael Gray, who posted 25 points. Jayson Easton added 16 points for Lynchburg. John Henderson finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

