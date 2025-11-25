Purdue hosts Howard after Layden’s 21-point showing

Howard Bison (6-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (3-2) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts Howard after…

Howard Bison (6-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (3-2)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts Howard after Madison Layden scored 21 points in Purdue’s 79-68 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Boilermakers have gone 3-0 in home games. Purdue ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tara Daye averaging 4.6.

The Bison are 4-1 on the road. Howard is 5-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Purdue averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Howard allows. Howard’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (40.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hila Karsh is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Kiki Smith is averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.6%.

Destiny Bynum Johnson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc. Zennia Thomas is averaging 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.