Purdue hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in season opener

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts Fairleigh Dickinson for the season opener.

Purdue finished 10-19 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Boilermakers averaged 7.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 16.7 turnovers per game last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 12-4 on the road and 29-4 overall last season. The Knights averaged 67.0 points per game last season, 24.7 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

