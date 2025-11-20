Purdue Fort Wayne visits Saint Louis after McCottry’s 20-point outing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-4) at Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-4) at Saint Louis Billikens (4-0)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Amari McCottry scored 20 points in Saint Louis’ 78-64 victory against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

Saint Louis finished 14-3 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Billikens averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second-chance points and 9.4 bench points last season.

The Mastodons have gone 0-4 away from home. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ebrahim Kaba averaging 4.2.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.