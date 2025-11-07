Purdue Fort Wayne visits Ohio State after Tilly’s 28-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-1) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-1) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -22.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Christoph Tilly scored 28 points in Ohio State’s 118-102 win over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

Ohio State finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Buckeyes allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 12-9 in Horizon League action and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Mastodons averaged 8.7 steals, 2.8 blocks and 9.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.