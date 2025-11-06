Purdue Fort Wayne set for road matchup with the Xavier Musketeers

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Purdue Fort…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Purdue Fort Wayne.

Xavier finished 7-24 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Musketeers averaged 51.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.5 last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 20-4 in Horizon action and 11-4 on the road last season. The Mastodons averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point distance last season.

