Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Purdue after Nelson’s 23-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-2)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Purdue after Alana Nelson scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 62-61 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 27-9 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Mastodons averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 49.3 in the paint, 21.7 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

Purdue finished 10-19 overall with a 2-8 record on the road a season ago. The Boilermakers gave up 75.3 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

