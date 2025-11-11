Purdue Fort Wayne faces Western Michigan following Hadnot’s 26-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-2) at Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-2) at Western Michigan Broncos (1-2)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Western Michigan after Corey Hadnot II scored 26 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 137-56 win against the Dominican (IL) Stars.

Western Michigan went 6-9 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Broncos averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.0 last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 19-13 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Mastodons averaged 18.0 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 4.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.