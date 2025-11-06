Purdue Boilermakers to host Eastern Illinois Panthers Thursday

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts Eastern…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (1-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts Eastern Illinois.

Purdue finished 10-19 overall a season ago while going 8-9 at home. The Boilermakers allowed opponents to score 75.3 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

Eastern Illinois went 18-12 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Panthers averaged 62.7 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

