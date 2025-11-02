Purdue Boilermakers open season at home against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Purdue Boilermakers West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue starts the season at…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Purdue Boilermakers

West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue starts the season at home against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Purdue finished 8-9 at home a season ago while going 10-19 overall. The Boilermakers gave up 75.3 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 29-4 overall with a 12-4 record on the road last season. The Knights averaged 5.9 steals, 1.5 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

