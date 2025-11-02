Live Radio
Purdue Boilermakers open season at home against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Purdue Boilermakers

West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue starts the season at home against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Purdue finished 8-9 at home a season ago while going 10-19 overall. The Boilermakers gave up 75.3 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 29-4 overall with a 12-4 record on the road last season. The Knights averaged 5.9 steals, 1.5 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

