Pucci leads Binghamton against Columbia after 29-point game

The Associated Press

November 23, 2025, 4:46 AM

Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) at Columbia Lions (2-2)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays Columbia after Bella Pucci scored 29 points in Binghamton’s 95-94 victory over the Akron Zips.

Columbia finished 10-1 at home a season ago while going 24-7 overall. The Lions allowed opponents to score 59.2 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

The Bearcats have gone 1-1 away from home. Binghamton is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

