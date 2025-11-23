Pucci leads Binghamton against Columbia after 29-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) at Columbia Lions (2-2) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays Columbia after Bella…

Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) at Columbia Lions (2-2)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays Columbia after Bella Pucci scored 29 points in Binghamton’s 95-94 victory over the Akron Zips.

Columbia finished 10-1 at home a season ago while going 24-7 overall. The Lions allowed opponents to score 59.2 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

The Bearcats have gone 1-1 away from home. Binghamton is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

