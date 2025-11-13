Live Radio
Providence visits Colorado after Rancik’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 4:42 AM

Providence Friars (2-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Providence after Sebastian Rancik scored 24 points in Colorado’s 102-97 overtime win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Colorado finished 14-21 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Buffaloes averaged 69.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

Providence went 2-9 on the road and 12-20 overall a season ago. The Friars averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 10.0 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

