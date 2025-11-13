Providence visits Colorado after Rancik’s 24-point game

Providence Friars (2-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Providence after Sebastian…

Providence Friars (2-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Providence after Sebastian Rancik scored 24 points in Colorado’s 102-97 overtime win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Colorado finished 14-21 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Buffaloes averaged 69.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

Providence went 2-9 on the road and 12-20 overall a season ago. The Friars averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 10.0 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

