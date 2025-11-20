Providence plays Yale after Gueye’s 21-point performance

Yale Bulldogs (0-4) at Providence Friars (3-1) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Yale after…

Yale Bulldogs (0-4) at Providence Friars (3-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Yale after Sabou Gueye scored 21 points in Providence’s 50-45 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

Providence finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Friars allowed opponents to score 60.0 points per game and shoot 37.8% from the field last season.

Yale went 3-11 in Ivy League action and 2-12 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 53.2 points per game last season, 24.5 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 3.3 on fast breaks.

