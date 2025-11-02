Providence opens season at home against Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders at Providence Friars Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Holy Cross for…

Holy Cross Crusaders at Providence Friars

Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Holy Cross for the season opener.

Providence went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Friars gave up 72.5 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

Holy Cross went 5-14 in Patriot League action and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Crusaders averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 26.9 in the paint, 10.4 off of turnovers and 4.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

