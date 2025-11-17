Providence hosts New Hampshire following Edwards’ 24-point outing

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-3) at Providence Friars (2-2) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays New…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-3) at Providence Friars (2-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays New Hampshire after Jason Edwards scored 24 points in Providence’s 97-88 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Providence went 10-6 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Friars shot 44.0% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Wildcats are 0-3 in road games. New Hampshire averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

