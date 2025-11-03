Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Providence hosts Howard in…

Providence hosts Howard in season opener

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Howard Bison at Providence Friars

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence opens the season at home against Howard.

Providence finished 8-7 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Friars gave up 60.0 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

Howard went 14-3 in MEAC action and 10-6 on the road last season. The Bison averaged 65.7 points per game last season, 26.2 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up