Providence hosts Howard in season opener

BOTTOM LINE: Providence opens the season at home against Howard.

Providence finished 8-7 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Friars gave up 60.0 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

Howard went 14-3 in MEAC action and 10-6 on the road last season. The Bison averaged 65.7 points per game last season, 26.2 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

