Providence hosts Holy Cross to begin season

Holy Cross Crusaders at Providence Friars

Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence begins the season at home against Holy Cross.

Providence finished 10-6 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Friars averaged 10.0 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 19.9 bench points last season.

Holy Cross went 5-14 in Patriot League play and 4-13 on the road last season. The Crusaders averaged 69.6 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

