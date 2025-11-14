Providence hosts Boston College after McDaniel’s 21-point game

Boston College Eagles (3-1) at Providence Friars (1-1) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits…

Boston College Eagles (3-1) at Providence Friars (1-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits Providence after Teionni McDaniel scored 21 points in Boston College’s 92-52 win against the Rider Broncs.

Providence finished 8-7 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Friars averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 1.8 bench points last season.

Boston College finished 16-18 overall with a 3-10 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 19.2 from 3-point range.

