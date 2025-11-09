Providence Friars to host the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Monday

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1) at Providence Friars (0-1) Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1) at Providence Friars (0-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Cent. Conn. St.

Providence went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Friars averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 1.8 bench points last season.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 11-19 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 66.9 points per game and shot 41.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.