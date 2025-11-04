Providence Friars tip off season at home against the Howard Bison

Howard Bison at Providence Friars Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Howard for the season…

Howard Bison at Providence Friars

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Howard for the season opener.

Providence went 8-7 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Friars averaged 56.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.0 last season.

Howard finished 10-6 on the road and 22-12 overall last season. The Bison averaged 12.3 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

