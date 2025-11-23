Providence Friars and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders play in Niceville, Florida

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-3) vs. Providence Friars (4-1)
Niceville, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and Providence square off at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.
The Friars have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Providence is ninth in the Big East scoring 63.2 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.
The Blue Raiders have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Middle Tennessee ranks fifth in the CUSA shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.
Providence’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Providence gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sabou Gueye is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Friars. Payton Dunbar is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.
Alayna Contreras is averaging 12.6 points for the Blue Raiders. Savannah Davis is averaging 12.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.