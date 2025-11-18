Providence beats New Hampshire 98-66

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jason Edwards had 25 points in Providence’s 98-66 victory against New Hampshire on Tuesday. Edwards added…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jason Edwards had 25 points in Providence’s 98-66 victory against New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Edwards added five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Friars (3-2). Jaylin Sellers scored 18 points while going 7 of 14 from the field. Jamier Jones had 14 points and shot 6 of 11.

The Wildcats (2-4) were led in scoring by Jack Graham, who finished with 21 points. Belal El Shakery added 16 points and two steals for New Hampshire. Davide Poser also had nine points.

Providence took the lead for good with 18:01 remaining in the first half. The score was 38-31 at halftime, with Edwards racking up 12 points. Providence extended its lead to 69-44 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Jones scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.