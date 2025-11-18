Princeton visits Iona after Davis’ 21-point game

Princeton Tigers (2-2) at Iona Gaels (3-0) New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -3.5;…

Princeton Tigers (2-2) at Iona Gaels (3-0)

New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits Iona after Dalen Davis scored 21 points in Princeton’s 76-57 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Iona finished 7-7 at home a season ago while going 17-17 overall. The Gaels averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 5.0 bench points last season.

Princeton finished 19-11 overall last season while going 7-4 on the road. The Tigers averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 7.6 bench points last season.

