Princeton visits Akron after Lyles’ 22-point game

Princeton Tigers at Akron Zips

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays Princeton after Amani Lyles scored 22 points in Akron’s 85-71 win over the James Madison Dukes.

Akron went 28-7 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Zips averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 34.0 bench points last season.

Princeton finished 19-11 overall a season ago while going 7-4 on the road. The Tigers averaged 73.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

