Princeton Tigers to visit No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks Saturday

Princeton Tigers (2-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (2-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -23.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Kansas squares off against Princeton.

Kansas finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Jayhawks allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shoot 40.0% from the field last season.

Princeton went 8-7 in Ivy League play and 7-4 on the road last season. The Tigers gave up 72.1 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

