Princeton Tigers host the Bucknell Bison in non-conference play

Bucknell Bison (2-0) at Princeton Tigers (0-1)

Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Bucknell in a non-conference matchup.

Princeton finished 19-11 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 73.6 points per game last season, 29.1 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 5.8 on fast breaks.

Bucknell went 18-15 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point distance last season.

