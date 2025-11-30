Princeton Tigers face the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-3) vs. Princeton Tigers (3-6) Trenton, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-3) vs. Princeton Tigers (3-6)

Trenton, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) and Princeton meet at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.

The Tigers are 3-6 in non-conference play. Princeton gives up 77.1 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Hawks are 3-3 in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks third in the A-10 with 17.3 assists per game led by Derek Simpson averaging 3.7.

Princeton is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Princeton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Hicke is shooting 46.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 10.6 points.

Deuce Jones is averaging 17 points and 3.2 assists for the Hawks. Jaiden Glover is averaging 13.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.