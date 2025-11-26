Princeton plays Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (4-3) vs. Princeton Tigers (3-5) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and Princeton square off…

Vermont Catamounts (4-3) vs. Princeton Tigers (3-5)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and Princeton square off in Orlando, Florida.

The Tigers are 3-5 in non-conference play. Princeton gives up 76.9 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Catamounts are 4-3 in non-conference play. Vermont averages 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Princeton’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Vermont allows. Vermont scores 7.4 more points per game (84.3) than Princeton allows (76.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalen Davis is shooting 37.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 10.9 points.

TJ Long is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 17.7 points. TJ Hurley is averaging 14.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

