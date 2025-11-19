Live Radio
Princeton hosts Northeastern in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:42 AM

Northeastern Huskies (2-2) at Princeton Tigers (2-3)

Princeton, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on Northeastern in a non-conference matchup.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 in home games. Princeton allows 78.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

Northeastern went 17-15 overall last season while going 7-8 on the road. The Huskies shot 45.2% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

